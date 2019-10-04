UVA Soccer programs earn United Soccer Coaches team academic award

Published Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, 6:33 am

UVA soccerThe top-ranked UVA men’s and women’s soccer programs were named recipients of the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award for the 2018-19 academic year.

The Virginia men’s program received the recognition for the second time in the last three seasons. The Virginia women’s program earned the recognition for the 10th consecutive season. Virginia is one of 255 schools nationally to have both programs receive the honor for the 2018-19 academic year.

College Team Academic Award recipients are active members of the United Soccer Coaches College Services Program with a composite grade point average of 3.0 or better on a 4.0 scale for all players on the roster for the 2018-19 academic year.

Virginia men’s soccer (9-0-0, 3-0-0 ACC) hosts No. 24 Louisville on Friday night at Klöckner Stadium in a 7 p.m. match on ACCNX, while Virginia women’s soccer (9-0-2, 1-0-2 ACC) will travel to face Miami on Friday in an 8 p.m. match on ACCNX.




