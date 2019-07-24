UVA releases 2019-20 women’s basketball non-conference schedule

The UVA women’s basketball team announced its 2019-20 non-conference schedule Wednesday (July 24) with five games to be played at John Paul Jones Arena.

The non-conference slate features matchups versus UConn and UCLA and a potential showdown with Mississippi State.

Virginia will open the season against Bucknell on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Other home games in November include contests against Kentucky (Nov. 16) and in-state foe Old Dominion (Nov. 24).

The Cavalier Classic will take place the weekend after Thanksgiving, with Virginia playing James Madison (Nov. 30) and UCLA (Dec. 1), a team that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 last season.

Virginia’s road schedule begins with a trip to Los Angeles for a pair of games on Nov. 9 and Nov. 12, including visiting head coach Tina Thompson’s alma mater, USC.

The Cavaliers travel to Storrs, Conn., to take on UConn on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The two teams have previously faced one another six times, but this will be their first meeting since 2007.

UVA closes its non-conference road slate in Las Vegas for the Duel in the Desert tournament, with a potential second-day matchup against Mississippi State.

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2019-20 schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season Ticket Information

Season tickets for the 2019-20 are on sale now and provide the best value. Reserved seating will be available in sections 102-104 and sections 112-114 with all the remaining seats classified as general admission.

Reserved seat season tickets are $75 per seat or $60 per seat for UVA faculty and staff. General admission season tickets are $65 per seat or $52 for UVA faculty and staff. All courtside seat season tickets are $150 for the women’s basketball season.

Women’s basketball season ticket holders receive numerous benefits for the 2019-20 season, including savings of up to 50 percent off single-game ticket prices. In addition, all season ticket holders receive a reserved parking permit for parking in the John Paul Jones Arena lot. The priority ordering deadline for season tickets is Aug. 9.

How to Purchase Tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







