UVA rallies with four in seventh, defeats VMI, 4-3

VMI led Virginia 3-0 heading into the seventh, but the ‘Hoos plated four in the bottom of the seventh to eke out the 4-3 win in their home opener on Wednesday.

A pair of Keydets freshmen held the Cavaliers offense silent for the first six innings. Right-hander Ben Capehart started and allowed just one hit with no walks over two frames, followed by four scoreless innings from Trey Morgan, a lefty. Morgan struck out three and gave up just one hit and one walk.

The Keydets (1-3) struck for three runs in the top of the fifth. Zac Morris singled with one out, and Callen Nuccio reached base on an error. Following the second out of the inning, Morris stole third and scored on a Jon Clines single. Redshirt sophomore Will Knight doubled to leftfield to plate Nuccio and Clines.

The Cavaliers (2-2) loaded the bases in the seventh without recording a hit. A Devin Ortiz single got Virginia on the board, and then Logan Michaels scored on a passed ball to make it 3-2 VMI.

A balk scored Marc Lebreux from third to tie the score, ahead of a Tate Ballestero RBI groundout that scored Ortiz with the go-ahead run.

Andrew Abbott (1-0, 0.00 ERA) picked up the win in relief, striking out three and allowing one hit in an inning and two-thirds of work.

Stephen Schoch (1 save, 3.60 ERA) picked up the save, striking out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth.

Knight finished the afternoon 3-for-4 with two doubles, and Clines had two hits for VMI.

