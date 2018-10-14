UVA pulls upset: ‘Hoos defeat No. 15 Miami, 16-13

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

UVA quarterback Bryce Perkins threw three first-half interceptions, but he was the key on a 16-play, eight-minute drive in the fourth quarter that provided the eventual winning margin in a 16-13 ‘Hoos upset of No. 15 Miami Saturday night in Charlottesville.

The play of the night may have come from Bryce Hall, who ran down Travis Homer on a 70-yard run that had looked like a sure second-quarter touchdown. The Virginia D got the stop in the red zone and held Miami to three points on the drive, on a 28-yard Bubba Baxa field goal, then got a 46-yard field goal from Brian Delaney on the final play of the first half to go into the break up 13-6.

It would stay that way into the fourth quarter, when Virginia (4-2, 2-1 ACC) went on that backbreaking 8:35 march that resulted in a short Delaney field goal, from 32 yards, putting the ‘Hoos up 16-6 with 10:49 to play.

Miami (5-2, 2-1 ACC) would get within a score, on an 11-yard TD run by backup quarterback Malik Rosier with 3:04 to go.

The ‘Canes decided to attempt an onside kick, and the gambit backfired, when the kick bounced high into the air and into the hands of Evan Butts, who retuned the kick 30 yards to the Miami 27.

Miami would get the stop on a third-and-short play, but a personal-foul penalty on defensive lineman Tito Odenigbo would give Virginia a first-and-goal.

Another Miami penalty, a roughing-the-kicker flag on defensive back Trajan Bandy on a Delaney field-goal try with 30 seconds left, gave UVA another first down, and allowed the Cavaliers to run out the clock.

Virginia won despite being outgained 339-231. Perkins had his worst game as a ‘Hoo, throwing for just 92 yards, completing 12 of his 21 pass attempts, with the three interceptions, and enduring four Miami sacks.

Jordan Ellis ran for 86 yards on 18 carries and had a touchdown on the ground for Virginia.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment