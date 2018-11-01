UVa professor, alumnus to read at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading and book talk featuring photographer and UVa professor William Wylie and poet and UVa alumnus Austin Smith on Saturday, Nov. 10, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. This event is free to attend.

William Wylie will be sharing photography from his recent book, Pompeii Archive (Yale University Art Gallery Press), and Austin Smith will read from his new poetry collection, Flyover Country(Princeton University Press). A book signing will follow.

For over thirty years, William Wylie’s work has focused on the specifics of landscapes. He looks for the instances that define associations between particular sites and the histories they represent. His photographs and short films have been shown both nationally and internationally. His work can be found in the permanent collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, National Gallery of Art, and Smithsonian American Art Museum, among others. He has published five books of his work: Riverwalk, Stillwater, Carrara, Route 36, and most recently, Pompeii Archive. His next book, Prairie, will be out in 2019. His awards include a Guggenheim Fellowship, a VMFA Professional Fellowship, and the Yale Gallery of Art’s Doran/LeWitt Fellowship. He lives in Charlottesville, where he teaches photography and is the director of the studio art department at the University of Virginia. For more details, visit williamwwylie.com.

Austin Smith is the author of two poetry collections, Almanac and Flyover Country, both published by Princeton University Press. His poems have appeared in The New Yorker, Poetry Magazine, Threepenny Review, New England Review, and other publications. He graduated from the MFA program in poetry at UVa in 2012, and he is currently teaching poetry, fiction, environmental literature, and documentary journalism at Stanford University. For more details, visit austinrobertsmith.com.

