UVA, Houston announce hoops home-and-home tipping off in November

Virginia and Houston announced Friday that they will begin a home-and-home series on Nov. 16 in Houston, with a return date set for JPJ in 2022.

The defending regular-season champions in the ACC and AAC last met in the 1989-1990 season. The programs had memorable meetings back in the 1980s, including a date in Tokyo and a matchup in the 1984 Final Four.

“We are excited to announce a two-game nonconference series with Houston,” Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said. “Coach Kelvin Sampson has done a great job returning Houston basketball to national prominence. We’re looking forward to a pair of highly-competitive games.”

“We have always had tremendous respect for Coach Tony Bennett and his team,” Sampson said. “We look forward to the challenge of playing Virginia, one of the top programs in the country.”

The Cavaliers and Cougars have been two of the most successful programs in the country over the past four seasons – UVA has posted a 107-20 (.843) record, while Houston is 111-24 (.822).