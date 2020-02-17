UVA Football: Chick-fil-A Kickoff tickets now available

Labor Day seems an eternity away, and it kinda is, but even so, if you’re a UVA Football fan, time to think ahead.

Virginia Athletics announced Monday that tickets are now on sale for UVA’s season opener in the Monday, Sept. 7, Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game against Georgia in Atlanta.

To clarify, tickets are now available to be purchased by UVA season ticket holders, Virginia Athletics Foundation donors, UVA students and the general public.

The rest of you will have to wait.

Tickets in the designated Virginia seating sections range from $120 to $525 and are available in lower and upper level sections of Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well as VIP Club areas.

Student tickets are priced at $60.

Fans may access their account online at UVATix.com to purchase tickets. VAF donors and football season ticket holders will receive access to priority seat locations based on VAF Priority Points.

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game tickets may be ordered online at UVATix.com or over the phone or in-person Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall. The ticket office phone number is (800) 542-8821.

