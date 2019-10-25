UVA Darden students partner with BGF for 2019 Autumn Build Day

Published Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, 6:04 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Students at the UVA Darden School of Business will partner with Building Goodness Foundation to execute an Autumn Build Day as part of BGiA (Building Goodness in April), one of the Charlottesville area’s largest community projects.

The focus of this year’s event will be renovating two local organizations serving youth: Barrett Early Child Learning Center and Camp Holiday Trails.

This year’s Autumn Build Day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26 beginning at 8:00 a.m.

For Saturday’s Autumn Build Day, more than 70 student volunteers from the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and more than 20 skilled BGF volunteers from the construction industry will spend the day completing key transformational and improvement projects at Barrett Early Child Learning Center and Camp Holiday Trails.

Barrett Early Learning Center is the oldest pre-school in Virginia, opened in 1935 under FDR’s Works Progress Administration program (WPA) to provide employment opportunities for women of color. Camp Holiday Trails creates a community that empowers children and teens with medical needs to thrive by hosting a year-round summer camp that allows kids to focus on being kids and not the illness they are battling. The scope of the projects include re-flooring, painting, plumbing, and walling, as well as other much-needed maintenance work.

All told, donated materials and volunteer labor will deliver more than $20 thousand in value to these two beloved, impactful Charlottesville area nonprofits.

The Autumn Build is part of BGiA’s increased commitment and service to the Charlottesville/Albemarle community and is an extension of the flagship Building Goodness in April Build Day in the spring. Each April, students and skilled professionals volunteer to renovate 7 to 8 buildings and homes in the Charlottesville/Albemarle community; the upcoming Spring Build will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Since 1991, thousands of people have volunteered and hundreds of homes have been renovated through BGiA with the generous support of local contractors and volunteers. Students, local businesses, and individual donors provide funding, materials, and labor for all projects

Comments