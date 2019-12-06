UVA Board of Visitors sets tuition rates for 2020-2021

Published Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, 10:33 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Tuition and fees will increase for UVA undergrads in the 2020-2021 academic year, with in-state students paying up to $880 more annually, and out-of-state students on the hook for $2,094 more per year.

The UVA Board of Visitors voted Friday to set the new tuition and fee rates for the 2020-2021 academic year, with an increase in tuition at a rate of roughly inflation-plus-1%, using the Higher Education Price Index as the benchmark.

Tuition and mandatory fees for all continuing undergraduates – as well as those undergraduates entering the College of Arts & Sciences, the Curry School of Education and Human Development, the School of Architecture and the McIntire School of Commerce – will increase by 3.6%, or between $510 and $880 annually for in-state students, and $1,710 to $2,094 for out-of-state students.

In accordance with the multi-year plans approved by the board in 2017, tuition and fee rates for entering undergraduates in the School of Engineering and Applied Science, the Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy and the School of Nursing will be between $1,000 and $2,000 more than rates charged to continuing students in these schools.

“These rates are consistent with our commitment to prioritize accessibility and keep tuition increases as low as possible while continuing to meet 100% of students’ demonstrated financial need and offering an exceptional education and student experience,” UVA President Jim Ryan said.

The new rates come as the university is facing potential state budget cuts and a variety of increased costs, including approximately $17 million for faculty and staff merit increases. The undergraduate tuition rate change will generate approximately $11 million in total.

The board also approved on Friday a 3% increase in tuition for both in- and out-of-state students at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

Last year, the Board of Visitors maintained the in-state tuition rate for the current academic year, which was made possible by the Virginia General Assembly’s allocation of additional funds to support higher education in 2019-2020.

Related