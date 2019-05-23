UVA Basketball: Casey Morsell selected for USA Basketball U19 World Cup Team training camp

Casey Morsell is one of 34 players that will participate in the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp from June 15-18 at the United States Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Morsell, an incoming freshman guard at UVA, was named Gatorade Player of the Year for the District of Columbia and the USA Today D.C. Player of the Year in 2018-2019 after averaging 17 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 steals for St. John’s College High School.

He was named Washington Post All-Met First Team and Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Player of the Year. Morsell is ranked No. 57 in the ESPN 100 rankings for the high school class of 2019.

The training camp will be used to determine the official, 12-member roster for the 2019 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team, which will compete at the FIBA U19 World Cup from June 29-July 7 in Greece. Members of the team will be selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee, which includes three-time National Coach of the Year Tony Bennett of UVA.

The tryout camp includes 10 gold medalists, 18 athletes with prior experience from at least one USA Basketball training camp, and seven athletes who will be new to USA Basketball.

Finalists for the team are expected to be announced on the morning of June 18, and the team will be named prior to its departure for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Greece on June 24. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens born on or after Jan. 1, 2000.

“The committee is excited at the level of talent that will be at training camp for the USA U19 World Cup Team, and we expect to have a difficult decision in trying to narrow down the group to 12 team members,” said Matt Painter (Purdue University), chair of the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee.

The USA will be led by head coach Bruce Weber (Kansas State), with assistant coaches Mike Hopkins (Washington) and LeVelle Moton (North Carolina Central).

