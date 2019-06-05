UVA Baseball: Nic Kent named to Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team

UVA second baseman Nic Kent was named a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. It marked the second-straight season a Cavalier first year has been recognized by the publication.

Kent emerged as one the top players both offensively and defensively for Virginia and garnered First Team All-ACC honors, the first UVA freshman to be listed on the first team in 10 years. He drove in a team-high, 42 RBI, becoming the first UVA freshman to lead the team in RBI in 20 years.

Kent batted .337, the second highest average on the team and 12th highest in the ACC. He led the team with 17 stolen bases, the third most ever by a UVA first year. He compiled 68 hits nine doubles, three triples and three home runs in 2019. In conference play, Kent ranked in the top-10 among his ACC cohorts in stolen bases (10 – T-3rd), triples (3 – T-2nd) and hits (40 – T-8th).

Kent started 52 games of the team’s 56 games, all at second base. He posted a fielding percentage of .972, committing just six errors in 218 chances. In 30 ACC games he committed just two errors and, in the series-clinching win over No. 5 Louisville, recorded eight assists.

UVA Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-Americans

2005 Sean Doolittle, UTL

2005 Robert Poutier, RHP

2005 Pat McAnaney, LHP

2006 David Adams, IF

2006 Jeremy Farrell, IF

2006 Greg Miclat, IF

2006 Jacob Thompson, RHP

2008 Dan Grovatt, OF

2009 Danny Hultzen, UTL

2009 Steven Proscia, IF

2012 Derek Fisher, OF

2013 Joe McCarthy, OF

2014 Daniel Pinero, SS

2015 Pavin Smith, OF

2015 Adam Haseley, UTL

2018 Andrew Abbott, LHP

2019 Nic Kent, 2B

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google