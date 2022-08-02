UVA Baseball alum Brian Gursky signs free-agent deal with the New York Mets
Former UVA Baseball pitcher Brian Gursky has signed a free agent contract with the New York Mets organization.
Gursky was a weekend starter for the Cavaliers after transferring to UVA from the University of Southern California prior to the 2022 season. He went on to set career-highs in every pitching category this season and led Virginia in wins (7) and strikeouts (84).
Gursky (7-3, 3.97 ERA in 2022) earned second-team All-ACC honors as a starting pitcher and a spot on the league’s ACC All-Academic Team.