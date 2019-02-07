UVA announces partnership with National Geographic

The University of Virginia and the National Geographic Society will partner to present National Geographic On Campus, a two-day science and storytelling event open to undergraduate and graduate students at UVA.

The event takes place March 1-2 on the UVA Grounds.

“We are delighted to partner with the National Geographic Society,” said UVA Vice Provost for the Arts Jody Kielbasa. “The opportunity to learn from and work alongside the world-class explorers that National Geographic has assembled is truly extraordinary. We look forward to an unforgettable weekend, and to a fruitful and dynamic partnership that will span many disciplines throughout the University.”

To kick off the series of events, internationally renowned National Geographic photographer Jodi Cobb will share her work and experiences at a free community event at The Paramount Theater on the evening of Thursday, Feb. 28. The evening talk is a special encore event following the recently completed and highly successful National Geographic Live series at The Paramount Theater.

Cobb will present a retrospective of her decades-long distinguished career as a photojournalist known for going undercover to reveal hidden societies. Her landmark story “21st Century Slavery” exposed a wide range of human trafficking and generated more reader accolades than any other story up to that point in National Geographic’s history. Breaking barriers for women photographers everywhere, she was the first female photographer to join National Geographic magazine and the first woman to be named White House Photographer of the Year. Cobb invites audiences to travel with her as she chronicles her public — and private — path from young photojournalist to world-renowned photographer.

On Friday, March 1, there will be a daylong symposium featuring dynamic panels exploring the topic of resilience. The speakers will address such pertinent issues as the global water crisis, the creation of resilient cities to support population growth, and the preservation of fading cultures. The program encourages discussion on these critical challenges facing our planet and actions that can be taken to empower communities in the face of change.

“We’re thrilled to partner with UVA to help students envision the impact they can have on creating a sustainable planet. Many of our Explorers started out with an unbridled passion for the natural world and found an outlet to turn that passion into action,” said Emma Carrasco, chief marketing & engagement officer of the National Geographic Society. “Through conversation and collaboration with accomplished UVA faculty and ground-breaking explorers, students will gain the tools they need to contribute to achieving a planet in balance.”

On Saturday, March 2, students will engage in interactive hands-on workshops where they’ll learn or hone real-world skills. These half- and full-day programs include the opportunity to enhance their photography skills, learn what it takes to be an investigative journalist, get an in-depth introduction to virtual reality storytelling and filmmaking, and much more. Throughout the weekend, students will have an opportunity to connect with leading UVA scholars and artists as well as National Geographic’s worldwide community of explorers — scientists, storytellers, photographers and educators.

“UVA’s partnership with National Geographic brings together our faculty’s current research on resilience—environmental, social, and cultural—together with explorers who have seen environmental change first hand,” says Louis Nelson, vice provost for academic outreach at the University of Virginia. “This combination of research and practice is critical for encouraging students to take what they learn in the classroom and apply it to developing global solutions.”

For a complete schedule of the National Geographic On Campus seminars and workshops as well as more information on the National Geographic Live event visit https://natgeo.virginia.edu/

