UVA announces game times, TV networks for eight games

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The University of Virginia announced Friday game times and television designations for eight UVA men’s basketball nonconference games for the 2018-19 season as provided by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its broadcast partners.

UVA home contests vs. Towson (Nov. 6, 7 p.m.), George Washington (Nov. 11, 2 p.m.), Coppin State (Nov. 16, 7 p.m.), Morgan State (Dec. 3, 7 p.m.) and William & Mary (Dec. 22, 2 p.m.) will be carried on ACC Network Extra.

The ACC’s regional sports network will televise the Cavaliers’ home games vs. VCU (Dec. 9, 1:30 p.m.) and Marshall (Dec. 31, 1 p.m.). These games will be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

The Cavaliers contest at South Carolina (Dec. 19, 7 p.m.) will be televised by the SEC Network.

Ticket Information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2018-19 season. A limited number of single-game tickets will likely be available for each game with additional tickets available for home games when UVA classes are not in session. The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 8. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

What is ACC Network Extra?

ACC Network Extra is an Atlantic Coast Conference dedicated live-events digital network available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3. ESPN3 is available online at ESPN3.com, on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

2018-19 Virginia Men’s Basketball Schedule (Updated)

Date-Opponent-Time-TV

Nov. 6 (Tue)-Towson-7 p.m.– ACC Network Extra

Nov. 11 (Sun)-George Washington-2 p.m.-ACC Network Extra

Nov. 16 (Fri)-Coppin State-7 p.m.-ACC Network Extra

Nov. 21 (Wed)-vs. Middle Tennessee ^-9:30 p.m.-ESPN2

Nov. 22 (Thur)-vs. Butler/Dayton^-4/9:30 p.m.-TBD

Nov. 23 (Fri)-vs. TBA ^-TBD-TBD

Nov. 28 (Wed)-at Maryland %-7 p.m.-ESPN/2

Dec. 3 (Mon)-Morgan State-7 p.m.-ACC Network Extra

Dec. 9 (Sun)-VCU-1:30 p.m.-RSN

Dec. 19 (Wed)-at South Carolina-7 p.m.-SEC Network

Dec. 22 (Sat)-William & Mary-2 p.m.-ACC Network Extra

Dec. 31 (Mon)-Marshall-1 p.m.-RSN

Jan. 5 (Sat)-Florida State *-3 p.m.-ESPN2

Jan. 9 (Wed)-at Boston College *-9 p.m.-ESPN2/U

Jan. 12 (Sat)-at Clemson *-Noon-Raycom

Jan. 15 (Tue)-Virginia Tech *-8 p.m.-Raycom

Jan. 19 (Sat)-at Duke *-2/4/6 p.m.-ESPN/2

Jan. 22 (Tue)-Wake Forest *-9 p.m.-RSN

Jan. 26 (Sat)-at Notre Dame *-1 p.m.-CBS

Jan. 29 (Tue)-at NC State * -7 p.m.-ESPN/2

Feb. 2 (Sat)-Miami *-2 p.m.-Raycom

Feb. 9 (Sat)-Duke *-6 p.m.-ESPN/2

Feb. 11 (Mon)-at North Carolina *-7 p.m.-ESPN

Feb. 16 (Sat)-Notre Dame *-2 p.m.-Raycom

Feb. 18 (Mon)-at Virginia Tech *-7 p.m.-ESPN

Feb. 23 (Sat)-at Louisville *-Noon-Raycom

Feb. 27 (Wed)-Georgia Tech *-7 p.m.-ESPN2/U

March 2 (Sat)-Pitt *-2 p.m.-Raycom

March 4 (Mon)-at Syracuse *-7 p.m.-ESPN

March 9 (Sat)-Louisville *-2/6/8 p.m.-ESPN/2

March 12-16-at ACC Tournament-TBD-TBD

Home Games in Bold

All times Eastern

^ – Battle 4 Atlantis, Nassau, Bahamas

% – ACC/B1G Challenge

* – ACC Game

RSN – Regional Sports Network

Raycom – Raycom Sports (formerly ACC Network)

ESPN/2 – ESPN or ESPN2

ESPN2/U – ESPN2 or ESPNU

The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) consists of FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports South, NBC Sports Washington, AT&T SPORTSNET Pittsburgh, YES, NESN, FOX Sports Indiana and FOX Sports Midwest.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web