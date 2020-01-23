UVA alum London Perrantes signs with G League’s Capital City Go-Go

UVA Basketball alum London Perrantes is back playing hoops Stateside, signing with the Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G League.

Perrantes had most recently plied his trade with the Bahçeşehir Koleji Red Dragons of Turkey’s Basketbol Süper Ligi, where he averaged a modest 6.2 points and 2.7 assists per game this season.

Perrantes had a fall-camp invite from the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers, where he got 43 minutes off the bench in five preseason games with the Blazers in 2019, scoring four points and dishing out 10 assists.

The 2017 graduate of UVA split his 2017-2018 season between the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers and the team’s G-League affiliate in Canton.

Perrantes only got on the floor in 14 games for Cleveland, totaling 66 minutes in garbage time as the Cavs made their third straight appearance in the NBA Finals that season.

The 6’2”, 200-pounder from Los Angeles averaged 11.9 points and 7.8 assists per game in 36.5 minutes per game in 35 games in the G-League, shooting 37.8 percent from the floor and 30.9 percent from three-point range.

Perrantes split his time in 2018-2019 between two French professional teams, in Limoges and Cholet, averaging 12.7 points per game after moving to Cholet mid-season, shooting 38.9 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from three-point range, and also dishing out 6.3 assists per game.

At UVA, Perrantes averaged 8.9 points and 4.1 assists per game as basically a four-year starter at the point, leading the team to an 112-30 record, two ACC regular-season titles and an ACC Tournament championship in 2014.

The Capital City Go-Go is the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Washington Wizards.

Story by Chris Graham

