UScellular announces winners of 15th Annual Black History Month Art Contest

UScellular announced the three winners of its 15th annual Black History Month Art Contest with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia at a special celebration at the Boys & Girls Club’s 9th Street club last week.

Public voting for the finalists’ art was available online, and the winning artists were awarded gift cards in the following amounts:

Aiyana Harris, age 10 from Roanoke received $500 for first place for a portrait of Madam C.J. Walker

Jafeth Rodrigiez Lopez, age 11 from Roanoke received $200 for second place for a portrait of Garrett Morgan

Markeysha Williams, age 8 from Salem received $150 for third place for a portrait of Mae Jemison

This year, UScellular introduced an exciting new element to the contest. For the first time, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia members were encouraged to create their original pieces of artwork in recognition of influential Black STEM icons, including historical figures, world leaders, scientists and educators.

Ten finalists were chosen by representatives from the Boys & Girls Club based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression. Public voting for the finalists was made available online throughout the month of February. In addition, the finalists’ artwork was digitally displayed in select stores.

“It was amazing to see the creativity and wide range of inspirations the Club members used to create their art,” said Bertram Daniels, Area Sales Manager at UScellular. “We’re thrilled to be able to team with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia to celebrate Black History Month and to highlight the STEM achievements of these Black icons. We extend our appreciation for all the submissions and congratulate our winners.”

UScellular is focused on addressing gaps in STEM education and is committed to connecting more than 200,000 of tomorrow’s innovators each year with the resources they need today to help shape future opportunities.

For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.