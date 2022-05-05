US Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble performing at the Wayne Theatre

The US Air Force Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble is offering a free community concert at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Sunday, May 15 at 3 p.m.

The ensemble features the world’s finest active-duty musicians performing classic big band favorites from the 1940s and 1950s and brand new songs from today’s greatest jazz composers for audiences of all ages.

More information on the band is online at www.heritageofamericaband.af.mil.

