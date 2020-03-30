Update: Waynesboro updates on response to COVID-19

The City of Waynesboro is discontinuing curbside book service at the Waynesboro Public Library and also closing playgrounds and ballfields to the public.

This is in response to Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order issued on Monday.

Parks and greenways remain open; however, park visitors must comply with the governor’s order banning gatherings of 10 or more people. Visitors should practice good hygiene and maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

The following Waynesboro facilities remain closed to the public:

Charles Yancey Municipal Building

Waynesboro Office of Tourism and Economic Development

Public Works Administration

Public Works Operations

Thomas Gorsuch Municipal Building

Rosenwald Community Center

For more information on how to access city services, see the city’s coronavirus page at: www.waynesboro.va.us/1033/Coronavirus or follow Waynesboro on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CityOfWaynesboro.

For more information on state and federal resources for dealing with the Coronavirus response, see the city’s coronavirus resource page: www.waynesboro.va.us/1032/Coronavirus-Resource-Information.

