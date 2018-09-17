Update on Florence, flooding in Augusta County, Waynesboro

Augusta County Emergency Management continues to monitor the impact of Hurricane Florence. Heavy rains have receded and the National Weather Service is calling for scattered showers throughout the evening. Earlier rainfall has caused area dams to rise. Citizens should be apprised of the following notifications:

Flood control dams upstream in the South River watershed are receiving storm water runoff from the mountains. This has caused dams to rise to the point of impacting the emergency spillways. If the spillways activate, water will flow downstream and impact the area, potentially causing Back Creek to rise. It is unknown if this rise will be enough to cause additional flooding. Individuals with interests in the flood prone areas should be alert to the potential for rising water and be prepared to evacuate the area at the direction of local officials.

The new Riverheads Elementary School emergency shelter will be remain open until further notice. The official shelter is equipped with the resources needed for an extended stay. Citizens that consider utilizing a shelter will need to bring the following items: sleeping bags, blankets and pillows; towels; personal hygiene items; baby formula; diapers; medications; and phone chargers. Weapons and alcohol are prohibited at the shelter.

An animal shelter for dogs and cats has been designated at the old Riverheads Elementary School. The shelter will remain open until further notice. Owners should make provisions for dogs and cats with specific medical needs.

Kate Collins Middle School emergency shelter will be remain open until further notice also. Citizens are encouraged to utilize the shelter nearest to their home.

Continue to stay tuned to your local radio and television stations for updates about the storm.

