Update: Jones charged with first-degree murder in April motel death

The Waynesboro Circuit Court Grand Jury has issued a true bill of indictment charging Shawn Preston Jones, 42, with the first-degree murder of Deborah Allen.

The charges stem from an alleged incident that took place in the early-morning hours of April 6 at the Royal Inn Motel located on West Main Street in Waynesboro.

First-degree murder is a Class 2 Felony and is punishable by imprisonment in the state penitentiary for a period of 20 years to life. Due to the newly issued indictment, earlier charges filed in the Waynesboro Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court charging Jones with second-degree murder in connection with Allen’s death will be dismissed by that court.

Jones will next appear in the Waynesboro Circuit Court on May 29. Trial in this case is expected to take place in September.

