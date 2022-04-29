Update: Harrisonburg man dead from injuries in I-81 accident

A Harrisonburg man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the Exit 245 ramp from Interstate 81 in Rockingham County on Thursday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2018 International tractor-trailer was traveling south on I-81 when it exited onto the ramp and stopped due to traffic. A southbound 2001 Honda Accord rear-ended the tractor trailer.

The driver of the Honda, Selvin A. Turcios-Romero, 27, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Turcios-Romero was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 62-year-old male, of Lewisville, N.C., was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

