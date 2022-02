Update: Arrest made in 2021 armed robbery of Waynesboro gas station

An arrest was made this week in connection with the May 16, 2021 armed robbery of the Waynesboro Neighborhood Market gas station.

Gustavo Quintaro, a 22-year-old male, was arrested at the Albemarle Regional Jail on Wednesday on armed robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony charges.