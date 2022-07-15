Update: 99 homes, 15 commercial buildings damaged in Buchanan County flooding
Twenty-two homes in Buchanan County are listed as “destroyed” in an accounting of the damage caused by flash flooding that began Tuesday night.
A total of 99 homes suffered at least some damage from the flash flooding, which came after as much as six inches of rain were dumped on the county over a four-hour period late Tuesday.
The flooding brought reports of downed trees, flooded roads and flooded residences across various regions of the county.
In addition to the 22 homes listed as “destroyed” in a report from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, another 32 suffered “major” damage.
Three commercial buildings were destroyed, according to the VDEM report, and 12 others suffered some sort of damage.
An assistance center at Twin Valley Elementary Middle School is providing water, snacks, tetanus shots, and access to showers. It is being staffed 24 hours and can be reached by calling (276) 498-4537.
The American Red Cross will begin serving hot meals on Saturday at the assistance center. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner at 5:00 pm.