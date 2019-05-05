United Way of Greater Augusta celebrates Week of Caring with community projects

In celebration of National Volunteer Week, over 150 volunteers in the Greater Augusta region will complete projects with local nonprofit agencies and schools.

On the local level, this event is called the Week of Caring and is an annual event for United Way of Greater Augusta.

Some of the highlights of the week will include a project with NIBCO titled, “Waynesboro-Augusta Post-High Partnership”, projects with CampLIGHT, Blue Ridge Children’s Museum, Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, and Project Grows Farm. Volunteers will also be helping with projects at schools in Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County. McKee Foods will again partner with Renewing Homes of Greater Augusta in completing critical repairs for a local family so that they can stay in their homes.

Week of Caring will kick off with a Family Fun Day and Children’s Book Swap on Sunday, May 5th at the UWGA’s office on 24 Idlewood Blvd in Staunton. This free community event will be from 12:00pm – 5:00pm, and will feature a large children’s book swap as well as fun activities such as a bounce house and games, and will offer free popcorn, snow cones, hotdogs and cold beverages. Community members are invited to come by and enjoy the day, and bring a children’s book that they will be able to swap out for another book.

United Way staff and board of directors will be visiting all sites to thank the volunteers throughout the week. Complete breakdown of the week can be found on the second page of the press release.

About United Way of Greater Augusta

United Way of Greater Augusta is part of a national network of more than 1,300 locally governed organizations that work to create lasting positive changes in communities and people’s lives. Building on more than a century of service as the nation’s preeminent community-based fundraiser, United Way engages the community to identify the underlying causes of the most significant local issues, develops strategies and pulls together financial and human resources to address them, and measures the results. United Way of Greater Augusta tackle issues based on local needs. Common focus areas include helping children and youth succeed, improving access to health care, promoting self-sufficiency, and strengthening families. For more information about United Way of Greater Augusta, visit: www.unitedwayga.org.

