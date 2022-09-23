united nations of comedy tour returns to the paramount in november

The United Nations of Comedy Tour returns to The Paramount Theater for their 11th annual show on Nov. 18 at 8 p.m.

The tour features national comedians as seen on HBO, Comedy Central, BET, Late Night with David Letterman, Netflix, HULU, FOX, and more.

The United Nations of Comedy is one of the funniest national comedy tours to visit the area and has become one of the area’s most highly anticipated comedy events.

The tour was founded to promote diversity through laughter and focuses on choosing the perfect blend of national comics by selecting an eclectic mix of styles. This year’s lineup includes a hysterical array of national comedians: Jordan Rock, Sean Donnelly, Liz Miele and Funnyman Skiba.

The Paramount Theater was chosen as the host venue due to its historical significance, convenient location, and community-driven mission, according to a news release. The theater’s stage has been visited by some of the top comedians and performers in the nation, and the United Nations of Comedy continues its streak.

Tickets are on sale now for $39.50 and may be reserved online or in person at the box office Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and one hour before each event. Tickets may also be purchased by phone during box office hours by calling (434) 979-1333.

About the performers