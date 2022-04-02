UNC-Wilmington outlasts VMI, 9-6

The visiting VMI baseball team and UNC-Wilmington were tied at five after six innings Saturday, but the Seahawks broke the game open late for a 9-6 non-conference win at Brooks Field. The Keydets left 12 runners on base in the contest, compared to just five for UNC-W.

The Keydets started the scoring with three runs in the top of the fourth inning. Reeves Whitmore walked with one out and scored on a Cole Jenkins double. JT Inskeep and Justin Nase delivered run scoring singles with two outs later in the frame.

The Seahawks scored three in the fourth and two in the fifth to take a 5-3, but VMI tied it up with two more in the sixth. Ty Swaim and Inskeep led off with singles and moved to second and third, respectively, on a Nase sacrifice bunt. Zac Morris and Will Knight followed with singles to bring home Swaim and Inskeep.

UNC-W scored two in the seventh and two more in the eighth, both off home runs.

The Keydets had a chance to tie the game with two runners on and two outs in the ninth, but Hunter Hodges struck out the next batter to earn a save.

Morris, Knight and Inskeep each had two hits and Inskeep also added a pair of walks. Holden Wilkerson threw 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Taber Mongero went 3-5 with a double and two runs for UNC-W (15-11), while Dillon Lifrieri and Brooks Baldwin homered.

VMI and UNC-W will play the third and final game of the series Sunday at 1 p.m.

