UMass announces Oct. 8 football game with Liberty will be celebrated as #PrideDay

UMass isn’t good at football, but apparently is good at trolling, as evidenced by the announcement that the Minutemen’s home game with Liberty on Oct. 8 will be celebrated as #PrideDay.

This is troll level: expert, doing #PrideDay with one of the more anti-LGBTQ+ schools in the country in the stadium.

According to “The Liberty Way,” the student honor code:

“Sexual relations outside of a biblically-ordained marriage between a natural-born man and a natural-born woman are not permissible at Liberty University.”

“While mental thoughts, temptations and states of mind are not regulated by The Liberty Way, statements and behaviors that are associated with LGBT lifestyle are prohibited. For example, romantic displays of affection with a member of the same sex (e.g., hand-holding, kissing, dating, etc.) and actions confirming denial of biological birth sex (e.g., asking to be referred to by pronouns inconsistent with one’s birth sex, using restrooms and changing facilities reserved for persons other than one’s birth sex, etc.) are prohibited.”

UMass announced the #PrideDay in a 37-second social media video featuring techno music and a uniformed player standing in a room lit by rainbow colors.

The football game will be the second this semester involving a Liberty team that the host has used to celebrate a Pride event.

Northwestern hosted Liberty in field hockey on Sept. 9, and announced that as the program’s Pride Game.