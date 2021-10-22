Ultimate kids camp guide for 2022

Published Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, 3:24 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Whether your child is keen to try something new, has a dream of being an astronaut, or simply wants to hang out with their pals, there are tons of kids camps in Singapore offering an array of exciting programs that they can sign up for. Camping with friends also allows them to learn how to interact and socialize with others, which are valuable life skills.

Singapore has a ton of different camps that offer all kinds of activities and plenty of variety, and we’ve rounded up some of the best ones around. There’s sure to be something for every active kid from sports camps, Christmas camps to art & theater camps and more.

Many parents take a well-earned break over the school holidays, but it can be hard to find activities for kids during this time. However, there are plenty of camps organized by schools and community groups over the summer that offer educational experiences and fun activities.

While many kids enjoy participating in sports camps during the holidays, some children prefer different learning experiences, including science experiments, mathematics games, and more artistic pursuits like pottery classes and drama workshops.

Choosing a summer camp

So, you’re planning to send your child off to summer camp?

It’s a daunting thought for any parent entrusting the care of their beloved offspring to another person for a certain period. And it might be impossible to assuage all those fears.

There’s no way of knowing how well your kid will take to being away from home unless you try sending them out. But there are some things you can do to help ease your child into this new experience and reduce stress levels for everyone involved.

Before you choose a camp for your child, it is essential to know what kind of camp would best suit them. For example, there are sleep-away camps where children live at the campsite for an extended period and day camps where they only go during the day.

Camps may also focus on academics or sports, or arts. It can also depend on what kind of program you want them to complete. Sometimes schools will offer special programs like music camps or science camps in addition to their traditional school curriculum.

Most camps have extensive information on their websites about what they offer and how they run things. Check out these first before you even consider contacting them. Make sure that whatever camp you choose suits your child’s interests and abilities.

Every good camp will tell you what sort of things kids can expect to learn or do, how many staff are present at all times, whether there are any notable safety precautions in place.

Contacting the camp

Once you’ve found a few camps that seem appropriate for your kid, pick two or three that you’d like to check out further. Create your “hit list” of questions that you should ask each one.

If they don’t have all the information on their website, try to find out stuff about their activities, facilities, etc., before moving on to how they’re set up to take care of kids emotionally as well as physically. The best providers will be happy to answer any questions you have.

If they don’t seem to want to let you in on what goes on at their camp or make it clear that they understand your concerns, move on to the next one down your list! Most camps are very keen for parents like yourself to know exactly what they offer.

Sports camps

If your child is an active person who enjoys sports, then a summer sports camp might be the perfect option for them. In Singapore, you can choose from different types of camps such as football, rugby, basketball, netball, athletics, swimming, taekwondo, and fun activities such as frisbee and dodgeball.

If your child isn’t sure whether they prefer a particular sport or physical activity, a multi-activity camp could be an excellent way to find out what they enjoy most.

If going away will be difficult for you because you have other children at home, make sure your child brings their favorite toys to pass the time. They should also bring sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and lots of water with them as Singapore can get very hot, particularly during the summer months.

Remember that sports camps are likely to be taken up mostly by children who enjoy physical activities. If this isn’t your child’s cup of tea, it might not be the best option for them.

Coding camps

Having an interest in computers starts early for many kids. Most people play games at some point in their lives, and this is where children often begin to show an interest in how the computer works. There are now many coding camps that offer to develop this interest into something useful for adults.

A coding camp can offer fun learning activities involving robotics, circuit modeling, 3D modeling, engineering, and programming. But what exactly is the purpose of these camps? Primarily, they aim to get kids interested in coding, not necessarily teaching them how to become computer programmers in their own right.

Kids will play games, solve puzzles and learn how sticking to certain commands could lead to specific outcomes in the game world or puzzle they are playing. They will learn to make their own games, which provides them with a sense of achievement and empowerment.

But the main aim is to inspire kids to look further into coding. Perhaps by learning how to code more complex games or build even more complex projects at home independently.

Science camps

While some kids may love simply reading about science, others might not understand the topic unless they’re able to see and hold real-life examples. If your child is one of these curious minds, a science camp Singapore could be ideal for them.

Surrounded by like-minded peers and enthusiastic instructors, your son or daughter will playfully learn new things while having fun at science camps. They help develop their critical thinking skills and encourage hands-on learning through fascinating experiments, thrilling games, and interactive activities.

Here are some topics that children might typically cover when they enroll in such a camp:

Understanding simple machines (such as levers)

Applying maths skills to solve problems

Using chemistry to create things such as slime and toothpaste

Understanding how to build simple machines, such as a unicycle and a windmill

Why science camps?

Science camps in Singapore also help children:

Learn scientific skills without parents’ guidance. Through learning activities and discussion with their peers, they discover the joy of science on their own. This helps them develop an enduring interest in the subject.

Build self-confidence by encouraging them to take risks. With the support of like-minded friends, they will be encouraged to try new things that might lead to failure – but this is okay! They would have learned from it and hopefully become more confident.

Develop cognitive skills, including observational and reasoning skills, through the many hands-on activities they will carry out.

Science camps in Singapore are packed with fun (and educational) activities such as bubble challenges, slime making, quizzes, and 3D puzzles and models. Each activity is designed to teach them something new about science while encouraging them to think critically.

Language camps

In a world becoming increasingly global, the ability to speak more than one language could be an invaluable asset. You can help your kids build a skill for the future by signing them up for a language camp in Singapore.

A foreign language could open doors to new experiences and perspectives, both professionally and socially. It can also be a fun experience for kids who want to learn something new.

Commonly offered languages in Singapore include English, French, Chinese and Spanish. These camps often use the language as the main medium of instruction for other subjects such as science and math.

Living in a multilingual environment with both local and expatriate children attending can lead to youngsters developing their second language skills more easily than in an exclusively monolingual setting.

Art and theatre camps

Art and Theatre Camps are an exciting way for kids to spend their summer days learning something new. At Art & Theatre Camps, kids will learn how to draw, paint, sing, act or play a musical instrument.

They will also get the opportunity to work with real artists who can teach them about art and theatre history while using new materials. Art & Theatre camps encourage personal growth in so many ways.

Children will learn the fundamentals of creativity and grow socially by engaging with others in activities that inspire teamwork and cooperation skills at Art & Theatre camp. As well, children will get an authentic taste of what it is like to be on set working alongside professionals in both fields”.

Camping has become a popular activity among the new generation of parents looking to give their children unique experiences beyond just sitting at home playing on electronic devices. With camps being held across different parts of Singapore, some closer to where new families call home, it is never difficult finding one near you.

Story by Aleks Souschuk