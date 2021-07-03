Two-, three-show weekend opportunities at the Blackfriars Playhouse beginning July 9

Published Saturday, Jul. 3, 2021, 4:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

American Shakespeare Center’s 2021 Actors’ Renaissance Summer Season features a trio of classics: Macbeth, Henry V, and All’s Well That Ends Well beginning July 9.

Beginning July 9, American Shakespeare Center’s staging of Macbeth moves indoors to the beautiful Blackfriars Playhouse, the world’s only re-creation of Shakespeare’s indoor theatre, joining the previously announced Blackfriars performances of Henry V and All’s Well That Ends Well.

At all Blackfriars Playhouse performances (until further notice), audience, staff and volunteers will be required to wear masks. American Shakespeare Center pioneered pandemic safety practices in 2020 with its SafeStart Season, in which a full season of live theatre was produced with no cases of Covid reported from the artists, staff or audience.

Up-to-date information on SafeStart accommodations at performances are available on the ASC website at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

Schedule

July 2021

Fri 9 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 10 Henry V 2pm

Sat 10 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sun 11 Henry V 2pm

Thu 15 Macbeth 7:30pm

Fri 16 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 17 Henry V 2pm

Sat 17 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sun 18 Henry V 2pm

Thu 22 Henry V 7:30pm

Fri 23 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 24 Henry V 2pm

Sat 24 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sun 25 Henry V 2pm

Thu 29 Macbeth 7:30pm

Fri 30 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 31 Henry V 2pm

Sat 31 Macbeth 7:30pm

August 2021

Sun 1 Henry V 2pm

Thu 5 All’s Well 7:30pm

Fri 6 All’s Well 7:30pm

Sat 7 Henry V 2pm

Sat 7 All’s Well 7:30pm

Sun 8 Macbeth 4pm

Thu 12 Henry V 7:30pm

Fri 13 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 14 All’s Well 2pm

Sat 14 Henry V 7:30pm

Sun 15 All’s Well 2pm

Thu 19 All’s Well 7:30pm

Fri 20 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 21 Henry V 2pm

Sat 21 All’s Well 7:30pm

Sun 22 Macbeth 4pm

Thu 26 Henry V 7:30pm

Fri 27 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 28 All’s Well 2pm

Sat 28 Henry V 7:30pm

Sun 29 Macbeth 4pm

September 2021

Thu 2 All’s Well 7:30pm

Fri 3 Macbeth 7:30pm

Sat 4 Henry V 2pm

Sat 4 All’s Well 7:30pm

Sun 5 Macbeth 4pm

Dates, times and performances subject to change.

The Performances

In its return to live performances, ASC productions are led by a cohort of actor-managers: Brandon Carter, John Harrell, Chris Johnston, and Zoe Speas. In keeping with early modern theatre tradition and ASC’s own critically acclaimed, audience-beloved practice of presenting actor-directed “Actors’ Renaissance” selections each year, the plays in this season were selected and cast by the actor-managers, and the performances will be actor-led in an extraordinary collaborative atmosphere.

The Casts

Macbeth features company veteran Chris Johnston (he/him) as the power-hungry Macbeth; Johnston has performed 23 seasons and more than 160 roles with ASC. Zoe Speas (she/they), a 10-season veteran with ASC, plays the plotting Lady Macbeth, Brandon Carter (he/him) the doomed Banquo, and Jeremy West (he/him) the magic-touched Macduff in this tale of murder and madness.

The cast of Henry V—and the armies of England—are led by Brandon Carter, believed to be the first Black man in the U.S. to portray the title character in the three history plays devoted to his journey to the throne (Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, and Henry V). Carter has played seven seasons with ASC, and has performed around the world, from Johannesburg’s famed Market Theatre to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to the Kennedy Center, the Apollo and Classical Theatre of Harlem. In a play rich with memorable characters, Chris Johnston portrays the swaggering Pistol, John Harrell (he/him) the loyal Welshman Fluellen. Meg Rodgers (she/her) plays five roles including the boastful Dauphin and the princess Katherine, whom Henry woos; and newcomer Meme García (they/them) plays the cowardly soldier Nym, Princess Katherine’s lady-in-waiting Alice, and the hot-headed Orleans. John Harrell is celebrating his 28th season with ASC and has played more than 200 roles including Falstaff in Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2 and Iago in Othello, both in the 2020 season. Meme García’s path to ASC includes a Fulbright Scholarship and roles at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Intiman Theatre Festival.

In All’s Well That Ends Well the part of Helena will be played by Meg Rodgers, who won praise for her “subtle and nuanced” (DCTheatreScene.com) performance as Beatrice in ASC’s 2020 Much Ado About Nothing. The haughty Bertram will be portrayed by Sam Saint Ours (he/him), who toured with the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Once before joining ASC in 2020.

For a full performance calendar and more information on the plays and players, see AmericanShakespeareCenter.com.

Tickets for the 2021 Actors’ Renaissance Summer season shows are available now. Memberships for the 2021 season are also on sale, with such benefits as discounts on tickets, insider events and more.

Tickets and memberships can be purchased online at AmericanShakespeareCenter.com or by calling 1.877.MUCH.ADO (1.877.682.4236).