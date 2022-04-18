augusta free press news

Two buildings destroyed by fire in Shenandoah National Park

Augusta Free Press

Published Monday, Apr. 18, 2022, 3:04 pm

Shenandoah National Park
(© Vladimir Grablev – stock.adobe.com)

Shenandoah National Park had a structure fire at the Big Meadows Lodge complex early Monday morning.

In addition to the National Park Service, fire departments from Luray, Stanley, and Elkton responded. The fire was reported by a visitor at the campground about 2 a.m.

Two buildings, the Blackrock guest cabin and a small maintenance building were destroyed.

The Big Meadows Lodge complex has not opened for the season, so the buildings were unoccupied. The Lodge is operated by the Park’s concessioner, Delaware North Corporation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


