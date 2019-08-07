Trump visits Dayton, El Paso: Blasts antifa, for some reason

Another whirlwind day for President Trump, who today flew to Dayton and El Paso ostensibly to comfort victims of this weekend’s mass shootings, only to derail himself yet again with petty nonsense.

First, the Dayton trip, where he earned praise from Ohio Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown, who said the president was “comforting, he did the right things, Melania did the right things.”

Apparently, even praise from a Democrat is “fake news” in TrumpWorld.

“Their news conference was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with,” the tweeter-in-chief posted online after the event.

Um, OK.

Brown and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley did tell reporters that they asked the president to push Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring gun safety legislation passed by the House to the floor of the Senate for a vote, and that Trump said he would get things done.

That’s probably the fraud part.

Seriously, Trump, getting things done?

Earlier in the day, on the lawn of the White House, Trump played another round of whataboutism with reporters, advancing his Charlottesville-like “many fine people on both sides” narrative with respect to white supremacy.

“I am concerned about the rise of any group of hate. I don’t like it. Whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy. Whether it’s antifa. Whether it’s any group of hate. I am very concerned about it, and I’ll do something about it,” Trump said.

Which, again, “fake news,” Trump doing something about anything.

And then: white supremacists, and antifa. Sure, same.

What’s infuriating isn’t that he says these same things, over and over and over. And over. And over.

There are literally tens of thousands of angry old white men who watch too much Fox News who would make Trump blanch with their ranting and raving about what’s wrong with the world.

But none of them are president.

Story by Chris Graham

