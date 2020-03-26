Trump signs Spanberger national 5G strategy bill

Published Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020, 5:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

President Trump signed into law Rep. Abigail Spanberger’s legislation requiring a national strategy to protect American 5G telecommunications systems from foreign-based threats.

As thousands of Central Virginians move to telework, online business transactions, and remote learning in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic, the importance of cybersecurity is once again highlighted.

Additionally, cyberattacks and disinformation campaigns could target U.S. food supplies, hospitals, and emergency response systems during this crisis. In recent weeks, the U.S. government has also warned against foreign-based malware attacks and phishing scams targeting American families and seniors as they seek information on and protection from COVID-19.

To better identify and address existing vulnerabilities across U.S. telecommunications systems, Spanberger’s Secure 5G and Beyond Act requires the administration to develop an unclassified, national strategy to protect U.S. consumers and assist U.S. allies in maximizing the security of their 5G telecommunications systems, particularly as the influence of foreign 5G firms like Huawei and ZTE continues to grow.

This strategy will also identify additional ways to spur research and development on 5G by U.S. companies.

The bipartisan law was led in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas.

“With a newly remote workforce and many of our businesses increasing their online operations to stay afloat, we are reminded of the importance of secure telecommunications systems. We need to build a national gameplan—informed by experts and public consultation—that can protect our neighbors from potential foreign counterintelligence efforts,” said Spanberger, D-Va.

“I’m proud to see my legislation signed into law by the President, because our national security in the coming decades will depend in part on our ability to defend our networks, enhance U.S. competitiveness in the realm of 5G technology, and anticipate emerging threats posed by nefarious actors. I’d like to thank Senator Cornyn for his leadership on this issue in the Senate, and I look forward to following and overseeing the administration’s work to implement this bipartisan legislation to keep our communities safe.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments