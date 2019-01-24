Trump Shutdown not popular with voters: Poll

The Trump Shutdown is not playing well politically for its namesake: with 60 percent of voters surveyed by Public Policy Polling disagreeing that the government should be kept closed until the president gets money for his wall.

Fifty-seven percent think Congress should vote today to reopen the government without funding the Trump Wall, and 55 percent blame the shutdown on Trump and Republicans.

It’s so bad for the president that voters even prefer Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (46 percent to 41 percent) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (47 percent to 44 percent) to Trump as POTUS.

If only Trump could get either to run against him in 2020. He’s only getting 41 or 42 percent in hypothetical matchups against seven possible Democratic candidates: trailing Joe Biden 53-41, Bernie Sanders 51-41, Kamala Harris 48-41, Beto O’Rourke 47-41, Elizabeth Warren 48-42, and Cory Booker and Kirsten Gillibrand each 47-42.

That low level of support for Trump tracks with his approval numbers: just 40 percent approve of the job he’s doing to 57 percent who disapprove.

His favorite scratching post, the media, polls better, too: with voters trusting CBS more than him by a 52-38 margin, trusting NBC and the Washington Post more by 51-38 margins, trusting ABC and the New York Times more by 51-39 margins, and trusting CNN more by a 49-39 margin.

Seriously, CNN: that’s low, America.

Story by Chris Graham