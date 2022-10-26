TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge pits ODU, JMU in annual athletics competition

The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge will pit the athletics programs at ODU and JMU in an annual competition beginning with the already ongoing 2022-2023 sports season.

“The chance to have a strong in-state rival again is one of the best things about joining the Sun Belt Conference,” ODU athletics director Dr. Wood Selig said. “Now that we will play every year, we rekindle a spirited sports rivalry that brings together students and alumni from across the Commonwealth.”

“Competitions against Old Dominion have been a key part of our history, and we’re excited that they will be an important component of our future,” JMU AD Jeff Bourne said. “Nearly every JMU sports program has memorable moments against the Monarchs, and the Royal Rivalry will heighten interest in new moments to be made. We’re excited for this partnership and for our shared future with Old Dominion in the Sun Belt.”

A Royal Rivalry trophy is being designed by students in both schools’ art departments, per a release announcing the competition.

JMU has the current advantage in the Royal Rivalry with 4.5 points to ODU’s 1.5 points, with a half-point earned by each team for a tie in men’s soccer. The programs will renew their football rivalry before a sold-out crowd on Nov. 12 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk to conclude the regular season fall sports between the two schools.

TowneBank has agreed to an initial three-year commitment to sponsor the challenge, a partnership secured by Playfly’s ODU Sports Properties and LEARFIELD’s JMU Sports Properties.

“We are thrilled to share our name with the renewal of this relationship between ODU and JMU,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., executive chairman of TowneBank. “We are strong supporters of college sports, and in this case, we recognize the added opportunity to promote these stellar academic institutions with a strong alumni base here in Hampton Roads and throughout the Commonwealth, many of whom find a professional home or a banking relationship at TowneBank.”