Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
townebank royal rivalry challenge pits odu jmu in annual athletics competition
Sports

TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge pits ODU, JMU in annual athletics competition

Chris Graham
Last updated:
odu jmu royal rivalry
Logo: ODU Athletics/JMU Athletics

The TowneBank Royal Rivalry Challenge will pit the athletics programs at ODU and JMU in an annual competition beginning with the already ongoing 2022-2023 sports season.

“The chance to have a strong in-state rival again is one of the best things about joining the Sun Belt Conference,” ODU athletics director Dr. Wood Selig said. “Now that we will play every year, we rekindle a spirited sports rivalry that brings together students and alumni from across the Commonwealth.”

“Competitions against Old Dominion have been a key part of our history, and we’re excited that they will be an important component of our future,” JMU AD Jeff Bourne said. “Nearly every JMU sports program has memorable moments against the Monarchs, and the Royal Rivalry will heighten interest in new moments to be made. We’re excited for this partnership and for our shared future with Old Dominion in the Sun Belt.”

A Royal Rivalry trophy is being designed by students in both schools’ art departments, per a release announcing the competition.

JMU has the current advantage in the Royal Rivalry with 4.5 points to ODU’s 1.5 points, with a half-point earned by each team for a tie in men’s soccer. The programs will renew their football rivalry before a sold-out crowd on Nov. 12 at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk to conclude the regular season fall sports between the two schools.

TowneBank has agreed to an initial three-year commitment to sponsor the challenge, a partnership secured by Playfly’s ODU Sports Properties and LEARFIELD’s JMU Sports Properties.

“We are thrilled to share our name with the renewal of this relationship between ODU and JMU,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., executive chairman of TowneBank. “We are strong supporters of college sports, and in this case, we recognize the added opportunity to promote these stellar academic institutions with a strong alumni base here in Hampton Roads and throughout the Commonwealth, many of whom find a professional home or a banking relationship at TowneBank.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

virginia tech brent pry

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies feel like they ‘got better’ during their bye week
Chris Graham
buchanan county

Feds approve SBA declaration to assist with Buchanan County flood recovery
Chris Graham

The federal government has approved a Small Business Administration declaration for Buchanan County to assist with recovery efforts from July flooding.

authoritarian

Dictatorship in disguise: Authoritarian monsters wreak havoc on our freedoms
Commentary

We have let the government’s evil-doing and abuses go on for too long.

interstate 81

Botetourt County: Massachusetts man dead from injuries in I-81 crash
Chris Graham
fascism

Mel Gurtov: Is there a solution to the rise of neo-fascism across the world?
Commentary
longwood basketball

Longwood tabbed to repeat as Big South champs by league’s coaches, media
Chris Graham
lamar jackson

Baltimore Ravens look to build momentum in trip to Tampa Bay to face Bucs
Scott German