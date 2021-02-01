Top 7 secrets for online casino newbies

When you are new to something, you might need a little handholding. Online casinos are one of those areas that you may feel like you know enough about until you finally open an account and start playing for real money. You then learn terms such as house edge, payment options, game variety, and others that make or break the experience.

We put together a few things that we believe you should know when getting started at a casino – whether playing to make some money or just for fun.

Read online reviews

As a beginner in the casino world, you do not want to go straight into registering an account. You want to read reviews from users on legit online casino sites. Gamblers who have been at it longer know what to look for and will always be quick to point out those that fail to meet these conditions. That could be anything from poor payment options to a limited game portfolio. Knowing this saves you lots of time and money that could have been spent as minimum deposits that you may never reclaim. Good thing these reviews are easy to find when you search online.

Look for low-deposit casinos

Not all online casino sites have $20 and above minimum deposits. Some gambling houses out there do accept smaller deposits even though they are a little harder to find. Digging into reviews from sites dedicated to reviewing the best $10 deposit online casino options will give you better value for your money. These websites also show you where to go when you want to play for practice and the best casinos to earn real money. The key is in looking a little deeper when doing your research. If you find a casino with a $10 minimum deposit or lower, register an account and start playing because there aren’t many of them.

Choose a casino with several payment options

Some of the popular options favored by online casinos include Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, Visa, and MasterCard. Most are universally accepted while others, mainly the eWallets, may not be accepted in all countries. You are looking at things like security, cost of transactions, minimums accepted, and ease of transaction when selecting the best option for you, so take your time. You want the one with as many of these options as possible to broaden your possibilities. You will also want to read the conditions set by your new casino to see whether there are instructions to follow if you choose a certain option. Bottom line; choose what favors you as there are way too many casinos to be constricted to one.

Look at bonuses

There are usually several bonuses are online casinos, welcome packages, and others for existing users. Under welcome packages, you have the option of deposit bonuses that are pegged on a set minimum deposit and are only awarded when you put this amount down. No-deposit bonuses do not require any deposit to be awarded, so you just look out for the recommended code after registration to validate them. They are then attached to conditions that you will need to meet before you can withdraw associated winnings. There are free spins as well usually associated with slots and mostly awarded existing players. The biggest bonus is not always the best as you may learn later when trying to meet wagering requirements.

Put a cap on your bankroll

Casinos have a way to help you gamble responsibly, including putting a cap on how much you can gamble per period. Under settings when you register an account at your preferred casino, choose how much you would like to spend so that when you hit this mark, your account will be limited for the rest of the time that day. This applies to those afraid of going over and above their limit, leading to addiction. If you feel like you can control your gambling appetite but still need some control, you may want to learn to manage your bankroll. This entails learning to place smaller bets at a go and only spending a predetermined amount per period.

Read the T&Cs

Games don’t have the same rules or house edge. That is information you will find on the terms and conditions, so you want to make it a habit to read the fine print before you sign up for an account. You want to look for games with the lowest house edge to maximize your winnings over time. You also want a diversified game portfolio to give you options when playing casino games.

Wagering requirement per game is yet another part of gaming you want to check as it lets you know many times you need to play with a bonus to qualify for withdrawal. When you know the impact of this requirement on winnings and bonuses, you will see that a big bonus is not always the best thing. Under T&Cs is where you will find conditions such as the percentage that games contribute to bonuses.

Mobile compatibility

These days, game developers are designing online casino games using HTML5 for mobile compatibility. The only way you can access games from your mobile devices is if they comply with this, so it is vital that you check. While at it, you could check whether the site allows you to play live games through your phone and whether a selected developer has a gaming app for downloads when you play offline.

Most importantly, enjoy

Online casino gaming is for fun and money-making. Therefore, enjoy your experience as much as possible.

Story by Kiara Torrance

