Top 6 reasons to get an MBA degree

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Studying for a Master of Business Administration (MBA) could be a good option for anyone with management aspirations. An MBA gives you advantages that potentially make it worth your time and money. Landing a senior management position, receiving a lucrative salary, and starting your own business are among the top 6 reasons to get an MBA degree.

Improve Your Salary Prospects

Studies have shown that MBA graduates achieve higher salaries compared to employees without a postgraduate qualification. You can earn substantially more than you would expect from just having a bachelor degree. Potentially, you could recover the financial investment in an MBA education from just a few of the many years you work on a higher salary (see this MBA salary calculator).

The Master of Business Administration is known for its versatility as you can pursue different careers as a manager. According to the Financial Times, an MBA graduate from a leading US business school earns roughly double their previous salary. In 2018, nearly two-thirds of graduate classes more than doubled their salaries.

Develop Management Skills

As an MBA candidate, you’re probably a professional with anywhere from 3 to 20 years of work experience. The average age for someone starting an MBA is about 30 (PrepAdviser). You’ve reached a stage when dedicated study can give your career a boost, especially with respect to developing and demonstrating management skills. You may benefit from leaving the work environment to try something different and get out of your comfort zone.

By going for an MBA degree, you’ll have the opportunity to study management techniques, reflect on your own experiences, and strategize about how you can perform better as a manager in the future. You can do this whether you take advantage of the convenience of an online program or by attending a campus.

Access Business Networks

A good MBA program provides students with substantial networking opportunities. You’re able to interact with high-caliber professors, teaching staff, and colleagues. Teaching staff should be made up of people with excellent management experience. You may meet prospective employers through industry projects and events.

As you complete your degree, you’ll form cross-learning relationships that may be enduring and can lead to future job openings. You’ll gain access to an alumni network. The connections you make give you better insights into how business is done, as well as access to partnership and job opportunities.

Start Your Own Business

Some students enter into an MBA program because they dream of becoming a successful entrepreneur. The program helps equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to run a business.

If you have entrepreneurial aspirations, but don’t have the brilliant business idea just yet, consider doing an MBA. You’ll be building business practices to help with starting a business and nurturing company growth.

A significant percentage of MBA graduates, though probably less than 20 per cent, end up running their own enterprises. Those who don’t can at least be content, usually, with reaching middle or senior leadership positions within companies.

Career Shift

Some students use an MBA degree to transition into new areas such as consulting or financial services. Others delve into functional areas such as business analytics or operations management. At least 11 career paths have been identified where having an MBA is extremely desirable.

An MBA degree allows candidates to build on their experience while customizing their learning through concentrations or specializations. You’re able to explore different areas of business, start a new career plan, and develop new skills. Graduates develop cross-functional and managerial skills required to branch out in different directions.

Make a Difference

Earning a better salary and landing management roles are among the top reasons for getting an MBA. But many students are also striving to make a difference in the business world and greater society. To meet this demand, business schools offer a customized curriculum to include lessons in corporate social responsibility and non-profit management.

Related

Shop Google