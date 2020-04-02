Top 3 reasons to invest in Cyprus

There has never been a better time to invest in properties than now. With more and more people working remotely and looking for the ultimate getaway, properties around the world are becoming options. Here is my list of why buying properties in Cyprus is a great investment opportunity.

Let’s jump in.

#1. Easy Track to Citizenship

Many countries around the world have been working to create incentive programs that will bring much-needed capital into their countries. Cyprus is one of these countries that has developed a very appealing program for foreigners that offers more than just real estate.

The PRP, or Permanent Residency Program, offers members of the EU a chance to become permanent residents on the attractive island. Here are some stats to consider:

Almost ½ of all purchase deals were done by non-Cypriots

Free movement rights with an EU passport

Citizenship is passed down generationally.

The process to become a resident is relatively short taking less than a year on average. Starting with the investment programme allows you to earn citizenship as well. Companies, like Prime Property Group, have been working for over a decade supporting non-Cypriots with a variety of real estate investment opportunities throughout the island.

#2: ROI

Unlike other countries, Cyprus, offers a very attractive and transparent investment model, with real ROI. After only five years your assets can be sold which is a prime time for market appreciation. As a dual citizen, you will also reap the benefits of the low tax rates.

This also means that you won’t pay VAT upon purchase if the property is €500.000. Cyprus has multiple investment opportunities where you can see a great rate or return. Here are just a few ways you can invest:

Government bonds Assets in Cyprus companies Commercial, land development, and infrastructure Residential Commercial Cypriote businesses

At a buy-in minimum of only €500.000, the ROI opportunity is very impressive. Speak to an experienced property group to go through each option and track to find what will best suit your investment interest.

#3: Rentals

Last but not least, if you neither have nor wish to purchase a Cyprus residence, yet, you can take advantage of the rental business. As you can imagine, rentals on an island that spends almost 100% of the time in the sun, is very lucrative. Choosing a Property Group, such as Prime Property, gets you to access to a wide variety of long-term, short-term rentals, as well as holiday flats.

On the investment side of things, you can also rent out properties you have purchased for a nice and steady earning opportunity.

Take Away

Investing in a Cyprus residence is a fantastic opportunity for a multitude of reasons. With significant ROI and investment opportunities all over the island, now is a great time to buy or rent. If you are looking to become a resident the incentive program is easy and transparent. Contact experts at Prime Property to look at new projects today!

