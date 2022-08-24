Top 10 airports with highest percentage of cancellations includes Norfolk International
Virginia travelers be warned. Norfolk International Airport has one of the highest percentages of flight cancellations in the United States.
As flight cancellations wreak havoc across the country, InsureMytrip set out to help empower passengers to make more informed decisions when booking flights.
Researchers analyzed the latest flight cancellation data from the Department of Transportation to reveal which airports are more prone to flight cancellations.
Summary:
- LaGuardia New York saw an increase of 4.02 percent more canceled flights; however, they documented almost 50,000 more flights this year over 2021
- Six of the 78 airports analyzed reduced the percentage of canceled flights
- Metropolitan Oakland International managed to reduce the number of canceled flights by 2.15 percent
- Salt Lake City International had 449 fewer flights this year, but still had 0.49 percent more canceled flights
Top 10 airports with the highest percentage of cancellations:
- New York, NY: LaGuardia (highest cancellation rate)
- Newark, NJ: Newark Liberty International
- Boston, MA: Logan International
- Providence, RI: T.F. Green
- Buffalo, NY: Buffalo Niagara International
- Hartford, CT: Bradley International
- Washington, DC: Ronald Reagan Washington International
- New York, NY: John K. Kennedy International
- West Palm Beach, FL: Palm Beach International
- Norfolk, VA: Norfolk International
Click here for the complete list of airport cancellation data.
Flight cancellation policies vary by airline and circumstance. When an airline cancels a flight, most will try to rebook passengers on the next available flight. Airlines are not required to reimburse travelers for losses incurred because of a canceled flight, according to a news release from InsureMyTrip.