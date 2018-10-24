Tom Martin to present behind-the-scenes look at Dock Marston book ‘From Powell to Power’

Published Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, 12:00 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

bridgewater collegeGrand Canyon author Tom Martin will present a 45-minute behind-the-scenes look at Otis “Dock” Marston’s book, From Powell to Power: A Recounting of the First One Hundred River Runners through the Grand Canyon, on Oct. 25, at Bridgewater College.

Martin, who served as editor of Marston’s book, will give the same program at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Boitnott Room. The presentation includes historic film footage of Marston and other river runners from the early 1900s through the 1960s. Martin will speak on who Marston was and give a short reading from Marston’s work.

Marston’s first trip through the Grand Canyon was in a wooden boat in 1942. Five years later, he started writing a history of river running in the canyon. What he thought would take six months turned into a 30-year project. He amassed a collection of first-person accounts of river runners, from James White on a log raft in 1867 to Maj. John Wesley Powell in 1869, and every river trip through the powerboat runs of 1949-’51.

Martin is the author of Day Hikes from the River and Big Water Little Boats. He was co-author of Guide to the Colorado and Green Rivers in the Canyonlands of Utah and Colorado and Guide to the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, the winner of the 2007 National Outdoor Book Award.

The presentations are free and open to the public.

Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment