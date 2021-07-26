Tobey, Caffaro face off in Olympic hoops

Mike Tobey had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Slovenia in a 118-100 win over Argentina in the 2021 Olympics opener for both squads on Monday.

Tobey, a 2016 UVA graduate, was 5-for-8 from the field in 28 minutes in the win.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic led Slovenia with 48 points.

Rising UVA redshirt junior Francisco Caffaro got four minutes of playing time for Argentina. “Papi” didn’t get a shot attempt, didn’t snare a rebound, though he did commit three fouls in his time on the floor.

Next up for Slovenia: host Japan at 12:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

Next up for Argentina: Spain at 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday.

Story by Chris Graham