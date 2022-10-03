Menu
‘To reinforce the public’s trust and confidence:’ Sheriff’s office receives federal grant

Rebecca Barnabi
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has received a federal award of $24,035 to prevent and combat crime.

The grant funding is made possible through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) Program. The program assists local governments based on local needs and conditions.

“This grant will help purchase specialized software that serves to reinforce the public’s trust and confidence in the sheriff’s office as it conducts internal investigations of complaints,” Spotsylvania County Sheriff Roger Harris said in a press release. “This important tool increases the effectiveness of the existing system, ensures that all complaints are handled in a consistent manner while providing accountability and equity in the process.”

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger said local law enforcement “is the key to keeping our neighborhoods safe, and I am proud to announce this award for the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. This grant will help the Sheriff’s Office get the additional resources it needs to continue ensuring the safety and security of our communities. As a former federal law enforcement officer, I understand the hard work and sacrifice that goes into protecting our communities and I know how critical this funding can be to accomplishing that mission. This grant will help the men and women of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office achieve their goal of preventing crime throughout the county and holding those who do break the law accountable for their crimes.”

 

 

 

 

