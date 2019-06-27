Timberville man dead in officer-involved shooting

A Timberville man is dead after an officer-involved shooting, and Virginia State Police are investigating.

The incident took place Wednesday at approximately 9:20 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Lone Pine Drive in Timberville. The town police had responded to the residence for an ongoing domestic situation.

When the Timberville police officer arrived, he found an adult male subject – Michael S. Norquest, 50, of Timberville, Va. – barricaded inside the residence.

The officer was able to make entry into the residence and was assaulted by Norquest with a sword. The officer fired at Norquest, who died at the scene.

Norquest’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.

The officer was transported to the UVA Medical Center, where he was treated for serious injuries and has since been released. No other law enforcement were injured in the incident.

At the request of the Timberville Police Chief, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the investigative files will be turned over to Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst for final adjudication.

