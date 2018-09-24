Third series of meetings set for Interstate 81 corridor improvement plan

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation continue to study the entire length of the Interstate 81 corridor in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The study team has scheduled the third and final series of meetings for October, which will focus on recommended project packages and revenue sources.

Feedback provided by members of communities, industries and other stakeholders will be considered as team members finalize the corridor study and prepare a draft plan report in the fall. Following the third round of meetings and in consideration of public input, the team plans to make recommendations to the Commonwealth Transportation Board (CTB) for adoption prior to the opening of the 2019 General Assembly session.

The public meetings will be held at the below-listed dates, times and locations. A brief presentation will be held near the beginning of each meeting. Immediately following, there will be an opportunity for the public to provide comments about the study. Individual formal comment will be limited to three minutes. The team will consider your comments as the plan is finalized.

*These meetings are being held in conjunction with regularly-scheduled fall transportation meetings. Fall meeting content will be presented beginning one hour before the times of each meeting listed above. For more information, visit http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/fallmeetings/default.asp.

Comments will be accepted at the meeting or by contacting Ben Mannell, study manager, at VA81CorridorPlan@OIPI.Virginia.gov or by mail to 1401 E. Broad St., Richmond, Virginia 23219, or by phone at 804-786-2971. The comment period will end November 30, 2018. Additional comment opportunities will be available throughout the study.

For more information about the study, or to view meeting materials, visit http://www.VA81Corridor.org. For additional information about the CTB, visit http://www.CTB.Virginia.gov/.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web