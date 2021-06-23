Things to keep in mind while hiring a software developer

Vacancy for a software developer at your company?

However, you’re confused about where to start and how to decide who can be a good candidate. This article comes to your rescue.

Plus point:- if you’re a job seeker, then you know what companies expect from you while hiring you for the same position.

Know your requirements

Let’s start with the basics. The first step is always to surf the net and gather information about software development. Make yourself familiar with the frequently used terminologies.

This will help you to better understand the recent trends and developments in the area. There are sites where you can gain useful information, like Binary Studio.

Bonus point: Always ask for a demo.

Ask the right questions

It would be beneficial for the company as well as the candidate to clear all the doubts during the screening process.

Here are some topics that you can cover:

About the previous company and team

Projects successfully completed till now

Their requirements

Inputs expected from the company to assist the candidate

The kind of software design you use

Preferred mode of communication

Referrals

Failed projects

Experience in your preferred area

Having experience automatically means that a person has first-hand knowledge about a particular field. But, always bear in mind that there’s a distinction between experience and having experience in your desired area of work.

It involves everything from the usage ability of different technologies to customer service reviews. It can tell volumes about an individual as a software developer.

Coding is not the end

It might come as a shock, but a software development job doesn’t end with coding. There’s much more to the job than it may seem to be.

Things that a software developer might impact:-

Revenue flow

Brand identity

Content

Customer experience

Apart from all the above-mentioned aspects, a good developer will do more and try to help the company with design and further development too. They also help you find front-end development solutions.

Cost can vary

Software development projects can be quite expensive. When you’re already spending so much on the project, then there is no point in being a miser. You’re paying for their worth and time, so use it to the fullest.

Moreover, one way to save money is to get temporary employees on a contract basis. This includes outsourcing your work from valuable freelancers all across the globe.

Perpetual communication is necessary

Huge, successful businesses can crumb down due to the lack of something as basic as communication.

Now, you might have to regularly be in touch with the developer. But, the best thing about owning a business is that you get to decide the type of communication as well as the frequency at which you wish to communicate.

What type of outsourcing would you prefer?

If you don’t want to go through the headache of forming your own team, you can easily get work done through outsourcing. It’s convenient as well as cost-effective at the same time. It can be a blessing in disguise for many small owners.

Now, there are many different options to choose from:-

onshore= from the same country.

offshore= from another continent/country.

nearshore= from the neighboring country.

hybrid= a mixture of all the above options.

Soft skills

Many new-age companies are looking beyond the rigid and traditional systems of work. A person needs to adjust and adapt to the surrounding environment and work culture.

So, it becomes one of the most important pointers to remember when you’re selecting the possible candidates for the available position.

A list of vital soft skills:-

Motivation

Flexibility

Dedication

Attitude

Personality

Story by Tejas Maheta. Maheta is the Founder of techiegenie.com and a tech geek. Besides blogging he love reading books, Learning new things, and Hanging out with friends.