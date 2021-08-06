These are the top 5 LLC formation services in 2021

America is a very easy country to set up a business in, but it is an overwhelming process. Besides juggling with your business plan and finding investors, you also need to make sure to meet all the state requirements, ensuring your business is compliant.

LLC Service Providers can make sure you meet all the requirements as the owner of an LLC. For a minimal fee, these business formation services make sure you have all your paperwork in order. Besides business formation services, the best LLC services also offer support in many other areas. Choosing the right service for your company is easy when you have a choice of the top 5 LLC Service Providers.

Providing overall LLC service

There are various things every business owner expects from a good business service, and affordable price options is one of these. However, they also expect great customer support, ease of use, and ongoing support.

Currently, one of the best all-around business formation services is ZenBusiness. Their online service makes it easy for a customer to choose the filing option of their choice before adding any of the other services they require. These include requesting an Employer Identification Number (EIN), worry-free compliance, and registered agent services. Expedited filing speed is another popular option at ZenBusiness, ensuring that your business is formed in record time. All your business documents are available on your personalized dashboard.

Getting free LLC formation

If you are on a budget, you can complete your LLC formation with IncFile’s free services. You just pay them the state fees, these vary from one state to the other, and they provide you with all the essentials.

With IncFile, you have the advantage of using their free Learning Center. Here you can learn everything about running a business, including the bookkeeping and annual compliance requirements. One disadvantage of using IncFile’s free services is that you have to pay for any other services you require.

Premium services

If you are looking for a premium service that also offers protection of your personal information, then Northwest Registered Agent is the best LLC formation service.

Their services include Privacy by Default®, top-rated customer care with knowledgeable Corporate Guides for complete support with any business issues. You also have the option of an affordable monthly subscription. If you want someone next to you every step of the way and are willing to fork out for a premium service, then Northwest Registered Agent is great for you.

Multiple business services

Most businesses require many services that often eat a huge chunk out of your busy day. If your business is lacking the department to give you better control of your payroll, banking, and bookkeeping services, then Inc Authority is a great LLC formation service for you.

Their partnerships include Quickbooks and Bank of America so they offer exclusive deals and customized support for you to set up and use their valuable business tools.

Inc Authority has several budget-friendly options to help you form your LLC and run it correctly. This also includes a free LLC formation service (you just pay state fees). The pricing of their packages is confusing, so consult their customer service rep to find the one that fits your needs, otherwise, you may find yourself off-budget.

Multiple legal services

Some businesses require more than just business formation, compliance, and business advice. If the services you sell require frequent legal advice and document preparation, then LegalZoom may be the best business formation option for you.

Solutions offered by Legal Zoom include the protection of your intellectual property, contracts, and leases for real estate managers, etc. However, if you require personalized service, you may not feel that a company with such a large network is not a good fit. Their business processing times on the cheaper plans are slower than most LLC service providers, so expect to pay more for faster processing and their top-level plans.

Conclusion

Comparing states will be a great start before selecting a provider. These 5 LLC formation services offer something more than just the basic business formation and registered agent services. They can all expedite your business formation from the usual few weeks to just a few days, always depending on the state. Compared to hiring a lawyer, these services work out far cheaper; and depending on the package you choose, you have ongoing business support.