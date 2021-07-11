These are the most desired dog breeds of 2021

Published Sunday, Jul. 11, 2021, 9:46 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

It is a special time in someone’s life when they decide they are ready to get a new dog. This decision should not be made lightly because a dog will spend on average 12 years with its owners. Many times when someone is ready to get a new dog, they may have seen that breed in person in the past and thought it was cute. When adopting a new dog, the best practice would be to thoroughly research the breed so you fully understand what to expect with their exercise needs, health concerns, and overall temperament.

Most popular dog breeds to consider

Here is a list of the most popular dog breeds:

Shiba Inu

If you are looking for a relatively small dog full of energy, the Shiba Inu may be the dog for you. This breed averages 23 pounds and stands at an average of 13 inches tall. The Shibu Inu is a working dog and will do its best to protect your family and your home. This dog will show its family lots of love and affection. In addition, this dog is good with children and other dogs.

Since this dog is smaller on the size scale, the daily exercise of a couple of long walks each day will be sufficient. This dog is intelligent and would like to play fetch with its owner.

Goldendoodles

The Goldendoodle breed hit its popularity in the last decade. This breed is a cross between a Golden Retriever and a Poodle. This breed is usually tall and may have a floppy walk.

With its bloodline partially coming from the Golden Retriever line, this dog shows extreme loyalty and affection paired with the poodle personality traits of intelligence and playfulness, this dog is a win-win. The best part is this dog does not shed.

Maltipoo

The Maltipoo is another hybrid dog. This breed combines a mix of the Maltese and Toy or Miniature Poodle. This breed is intelligent, playful, affectionate, and sweet. This toy dog typically likes companionship and being with its owner. It is recommended that the Maltipoo is not left alone for more than four hours at a time.

This breed loves to nap. A typical Maltipoo may sleep for up to 14 hours a day. When awake, this dog can seem a bit crazy and may jump on you or your visitors. This is the dog that wanted to command attention from you.

The Maltipoo is excellent with children. However, this dog can be fragile, so it is not recommended that it is left with small children unsupervised. On the other hand, if the child understands they need to be gentle with this dog, they will have a friend for life, seeing lots of affection.

If you or a loved one is allergic to pet dander, the Maltipoo is a great option. This breed’s coat is hypoallergenic and soft like hair. As a result, many people with allergies are not affected when they encounter this breed.

All in all, the Maltipoo is a great dog for those who spend a decent amount of time at home.

Great Danes

The Great Dane is a pure breed that is also known as a gentle giant. This breed is in the working dog family and will do what it needs to protect your family and your home. This large dog will weigh 140 pounds on average, full-grown. With this dog being a large breed, it will need lots of exercise, including running, daily. Exercise will help this dog keep its muscle tone, strength, and stamina.

While this dog may be huge, it is known to be one of the friendliest breeds. This dog will show lots of love and affection to its family. However, since this dog is large in stature, it is recommended that there is supervision when any children interact with this dog, especially when it is first beginning to get acclimated into the new household.

This dog has a short coat but will shed it throughout the year. A bath once or twice a month should be sufficient to keep its coat clean.

Give your new pup a loving home

When you bring a new puppy home, remember that it will be a learning curve for both you and the dog. You will have to teach the dog what behavior is allowed and what is not allowed. As the dogs get more familiar with their home, they will begin to show affection and loyalty to their new family.