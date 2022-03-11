The vision of Artificial Intelligence in visualization

Published Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 11:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In today’s world, every basic operation of our life involves the use of computers. Artificial Intelligence is a new frontier that is faced by mixed reactions. Whilst Artificial Intelligence seems like something out of a science-fiction dystopia thanks to the Terminator franchise, the reality is quite different. Chances are you already use Artificial Intelligence in your daily life and are unaware of it.

Artificial Intelligence has been dubbed as the future of computing. So what exactly is Artificial Intelligence, you might wonder? Artificial Intelligence or AI is actually a broad term that consists of any software or algorithm or code that behaves like a human being and has the capability to learn, plan, and solve problems. These software usually use machine learning and advanced algorithms that enable them to learn by themselves and evolve over time.

Artificial Intelligence in visualization

Artificial Intelligence does more than what your average computer programs do. AI algorithms are capable of not only performing complex operations, but are also able to extract data from data sets in just about any format whether it be images, videos, or even speech files. Artificial Intelligence processes the input data just as a human brain would, and is able to present the results in a visual format. This makes it easier for humans/developers to understand the information. The AI performs the required functions to the data for you and presents you with the direct output in the form of a visual image or graph.

Boost productivity & efficiency

The use of Artificial Intelligence for data visualization can be used for just about any business format. You can feed it with any kind of raw data and the algorithm will perform the required processing, eventually presenting you with a very refined, very honed output. This saves a lot of time and has more accuracy than humanly possible. The chances of manual errors are negated as the work is being done by a computer and the end results are more defined. This boosts the overall productivity and efficiency of the system.

How AI visualization unlocks your creativity

As Artificial Intelligence algorithms are modeled to process information in the same manner as a human brain would, it can enhance human creativity to a great extent. The process called co-creativity enables humans and AI to engage or communicate with one another on a deeper level, together with finding creative and elaborative solutions to problems thanks to the powers of Artificial Intelligence visualization.

For instance, consider the photo background remover software called Slazzer. This online software uses a cutting-edge AI-based algorithm to analyze photos and remove background from just about any kind of subject. This opens a new frontier for photo manipulators as it lets them use them to customize and edit photos using their own creative touch. Slazzer is the perfect example of how AI enhances or unlocks your creative side.

Design your products with AI

One of the biggest benefits of Artificial Intelligence is expediting the data discovery process. Because the algorithm is designed to evolve and enhance itself over time, they are a great learning tool for designers and developers. Modern Artificial Intelligence can identify or predict multiple unexpected outcomes and present scenarios in the form of visuals from the simplest of data sets. This enables designers to better design their products because they can judge the outcome from a multitude of angels, leading to the design of better and more efficient products.

Conclusion

Finally, it can be said that Artificial Intelligence is sure to change the future. Not only in the field of computing, but every field of our life, whether it be business or production. Visualization with Artificial Intelligence will definitely become the norm with more and more people abandoning the typical data analysis approach and shifting towards AI. The modern way of data manipulation and understanding with AI is surely bound to open creative and innovative frontiers for developers and designers alike.

Story by Cyndy Lane