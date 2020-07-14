The ultimate guide to online casinos for beginners

Published Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020, 3:49 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Nowadays, online casinos can be found all over the internet. Their annual revenue is measured in billions of dollars, thus surpassing many other huge industries worldwide.

By hearing this, you can’t help but ask, what is it that online casinos actually do? For anyone who hasn’t had a chance to find out the answer to this question so far, the text below is a great source of information.

What is an Online Casino?

If you have no idea what an online casino is, it’s high time to find out. Online casino is a web-based platform on which people can take part in casino games. While these online gambling hubs primarily offer real money games, in some of them, you can find demo versions of numerous titles and play without spending a dime. The games you can play include all the games you can find in land-based casinos, such as:

Video and classic slots

Blackjack

Roulette

Baccarat

Video poker

Live dealer games

Must-Know Facts About Online Casinos

Online casinos offer so many interesting games that can provide lots of fun. However, you have to be aware that casino games are called games of chance for a reason. Namely, the majority of casino games are powered by Random Number Generators that ensure a random outcome. This means that you cannot alter the game in any way to work to your advantage.

This leads us to the next fact — the casino is designed to win. Every casino has a team of mathematicians that are in charge of securing the house edge for the casino. Of course, a casino must throw a jackpot from time to time, but not before it has taken a great portion of revenue for itself.

However, there’s also some good news — not all casino games are purely based on luck, which means that it’s still possible to win some solid cash. Games like blackjack have the lowest house edge and with some knowledge and skills can take you places.

Are All Online Casinos Safe?

Not necessarily, but there is a way to check if an online casino is safe. The first thing you should look for is a licence. Every legal casino must own an official licence from a reputable regulating body like the UK Gambling Commission or the Malta Gaming Authority. The licence details should be transparent and clearly stated somewhere on the site.

Also, a trustworthy casino will always protect its players’ private data and transactions by implementing the latest security measures. The most common ones include different types of firewalls and state-of-the-art SSL encryption. Two of them combined can make an online casino virtually impossible to hack.

How to Choose the Perfect Online Casino?

Choosing the right online casino can be a mind-boggling task considering a plethora of choices available on the web. If you are getting your sails ready to start sailing the online gambling waters, you should pay attention to several key aspects when choosing the online gambling venue.

Legality and Security

As we have already mentioned how you can check whether an online casino is safe to step in, we won’t discuss it again here. This is just a reminder that the legality and security of a casino should be your number one priority. If a casino provides no information on these two aspects, you can move on to another one right away.

Software Providers and Games

Once a casino proved to be legal and well-protected, you can start checking out other aspects like software providers the casino works with. When you see names like NetEnt, Evolution Gaming, and Pragmatic Play, you can rest assured that the casino’s gaming portfolio is a top-notch one. Still, take a minute to scroll through the Games section to make sure the casino offers something to your taste.

Live Dealer Online Casinos

Live casino is the perfect blend of real-time gambling and enjoying the comfort of your home. This category is always listed separately and should at least include standard casino games like Blackjack, Poker, Baccarat, Roulette, Craps, and the like. If a casino is well-equipped with live dealer games, it is a good sign that you’ve found a serious online gambling operator worth spending your time and money on.

Instant Play Platform or Downloadable Software?

Instant Play technology allows you to play online casino games simply by opening them in your web browser. On the other hand, downloadable software will make online gambling handy, as you will be able to reach the casino from your screen. Finally, you are free to choose any, depending on your personal preference.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments