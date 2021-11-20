The Paramount Theater set to begin 90th year in Charlottesville

Opening to the public for the first time on Nov. 25, 1931, The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville is set to begin its 90th year next week.

“Like many things that reach the milestone of turning 90, the Theater brings with it a rich story,” says Paramount Executive Director Chris Eure.

In 1930, two local businessmen, Hollis Rinehart and Percival H. Falconer, purchased the property where the Theater currently stands. Architects George and C.W. Rapp, with more than a few Paramount Pictures theaters to their credit, including the flagship in New York City’s Time Square, designed The Paramount in Charlottesville. Building it in the popular style of a “movie palace,” complete with guilt frames, ornate friezes, and barrel vaulted ceilings, the two opted to include additional features that signaled a nod to Thomas Jefferson’s design choices at Monticello and the University of Virginia. In total, the Theater’s construction cost $350,000, roughly $6.2 million in today’s currency.

Despite opening during the Great Depression, The Paramount thrived in Charlottesville, presenting movies and live entertainment, plus war bond drives, fashion shows, and more. In 1974, facing fading interest in downtown business, the Theater was forced to close and did not reopen until 2004 following an extensive restoration and restructuring as a nonprofit.

“Today, The Paramount is an iconic main feature of the downtown mall, attracting visitors from near and far with its beautiful Marquee and Blade sign lighting the way. As a mission-based nonprofit organization, we strive to bring events to the stage that not only entertain our entire community but also remind us of the meaningful and powerful significance of the performing arts playing out in our daily lives. The arts are a great unifying force,” says Eure.

“We’ve come a long way since 1931,” she continues. “Credit for that goes to the community around us, who supports us show after show, year after year, with their patronage, membership, and sponsorship. We are also appreciative of our engaged and committed staff, volunteers, and Board of Directors for their dedication to and advocacy of the Theater and our mission.”

The Paramount Theater will be honoring and celebrating its history over the course of the coming year, beginning the weekend after Thanksgiving with Mark Nizer 4D, a family-friendly performance from internationally-recognized juggler Mark Nizer, and Charlie Chaplin’s much-lauded film Modern Times, with ticket prices for this screening at the very 1930’s price of $0.25 per ticket. Starting in January of 2022, The Paramount will present a monthly film from each decade of its history, and plans for a multitude of events and activities for the community to join as well.

Eure concludes, “The Paramount’s history is so much more than a building. In many ways, our story exemplifies the story of 20th century Charlottesville and of 20th century America. We have seen highs and lows, progress and maturation, reimagination and resurgence. We are proof that there are second acts, and third and fourth acts, too. In fact, in a lot of ways, I feel that The Paramount is still just getting started and the next 90 years look incredibly exciting – and we invite you to be part of this exciting time.”

