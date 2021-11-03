‘The Masked Singer’ tour coming to Richmond in 2022

Building upon the excitement of the Fox hit reality series and family-favorite guessing game “The Masked Singer,” Right Angle Entertainment and Outback Presents has announced that “The Masked Singer” National Tour, will hit the road in 2022, taking TV’s #1 show on a North American tour.

The tour comes to Richmond on June 23.

The live show will feature celebrity guest hosts from the TV show (to be announced at a later date), as well as one local celebrity at every show who will perform in a top-secret disguise. The audience will attempt to decipher the clues to guess the identity until the local celebrity is unmasked at the end of the night.

Tickets for the tour go on sale to the public on Wednesday.

Visit DominionEnergyCenter.com, come to the Box Office at 6 North Laurel Street, Richmond, or call (800) 514-ETIX (3849) to learn more.

VIP packages are available now through VIPNation.com, giving fans the chance to purchase premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities with the cast, exclusive merchandise and photo opportunities.

